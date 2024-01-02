New year, new budget? Here are tips to set your finances up for success in 2024

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

A new year brings new resolutions for many. Some are personal, some are physical and some could be financial.

Americans are $17 trillion in debt, with the average American carrying over $100,000, according to Business Insider. That extra baggage can derail even the most ardent financial resolutions.

Dr. Jeff Jones, head of the Finance, Economics and Risk Management Department at Missouri State University, says getting your financial house in order for the new year may not be easy, but it will be worth it 10 times over in the end. Jones offers some practical pointers to get that budget under control.

Read the full audio transcript



