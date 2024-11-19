© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

Is Black Friday really a good deal? A Missouri State marketing expert weighs in

By Emily Letterman
Published November 19, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Shoppers walk though a mall decorated for the holidays.
Heidi Fin/Upsplash

Carly Asher-August says marketers are exceptional at making you to do exactly what they want you to do.

Next week, millions of shoppers will converge on the nation’s retailers looking for a deal. The National Retail Federation predicts shoppers will spend a record $902 per person on winter holidays this year. And the day after Thanksgiving has become the unofficial official kickoff of the holiday shopping season. It’s become known as Black Friday for the one day a year that can put retail ledgers back in the black.

But are those really good deals for consumers?

“Is it hype? Is it real deals? A bit of both,” says Carly Asher-August, a longtime senior instructor in the marketing department at Missouri State University. 

Asher-August says a rise in online shopping over the past decade has changed the Black Friday experience, but marketers are still working to give shoppers that same dopamine rush – even virtually.

Read the full transcript.

Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
