Missouri State Journal

The start of a new year is a good time to set financial goals, says MSU professor

Published January 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST
A pile of cash.

In this segment of the Missouri State Journal, get tips for setting realistic goals to improve finances.

With a new year come new goals and resolutions. Many Americans will set financial goals in 2023, but do they have the right plan in place to hit those objectives?

Dr. James Philpot, associate professor in the department of finance and risk at Missouri State University, offers insight and advice for setting obtainable financial goals.

