Through vibrant food and dance, Saturday's 'Culture Fest' on Commercial Street to celebrate Springfield's global diversity

Published September 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Yolanda Lorge, Culture Fest committee member and executive director of Grupo Latinoamericano.

Lorge says the first Culture Fest event in 2019 was received with more enthusiasm than anticipated. She explains how the event is a fun and educational way to “get to know each other” through food, dance and various activities. This year’s Culture Fest will be Saturday, September 24th from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Commercial Street.

