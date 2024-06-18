MSU professor shines a light on the true nature of people: Part 2

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Anthropologist, Dr. Marnie Watson, from Missouri State University focuses her research on studying and sharing the stories of people who have undergone traumatic experiences and struggled with mental health battles and addictions.

May 11, 2024 on the Missouri State Journal, she talked about how her research career began and her work on refugee resettlement in the U.S. Since joining Missouri State in 2017, Watson has focused her research efforts on homelessness and housing insecurity in the Ozarks.

An associate professor of anthropology at Missouri State, Watson is back again to highlight the project she’s been working on, which involves many of her students.

