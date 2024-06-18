© 2024 KSMU Radio
MSU professor shines a light on the true nature of people: Part 2

By Emily Yeap
Published June 18, 2024 at 9:47 AM CDT
Dr. Marnie Watson, associate professor of anthropology at Missouri State University, spends a lot of time at Eden Village in Springfield to conduct research.
Missouri State University
Anthropologist Dr. Marnie Watson's research unveils truth about humanity and culture.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Anthropologist, Dr. Marnie Watson, from Missouri State University focuses her research on studying and sharing the stories of people who have undergone traumatic experiences and struggled with mental health battles and addictions.

May 11, 2024 on the Missouri State Journal, she talked about how her research career began and her work on refugee resettlement in the U.S. Since joining Missouri State in 2017, Watson has focused her research efforts on homelessness and housing insecurity in the Ozarks.

An associate professor of anthropology at Missouri State, Watson is back again to highlight the project she’s been working on, which involves many of her students.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
