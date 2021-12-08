Springfield Resource Draws on Collaboration Between Area Agencies to Assist the Increasing Number of Homeless Residents

This week, host Hue Ping Chin speaks with Amanda Stadler, homeless services and policy coordinator with Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Today’s discussion explores the increase in churches participating in cold weather shelter system. Stadler discussed effects of COVID related to increases in the homeless population, as well as ongoing collaborative efforts to address growing needs. Stadler talks about collaboration between non-profit and government agencies, and highlights the O’Reilly Center for Hope.