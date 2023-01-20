Eden Village model expands ‘pocket neighborhoods’ addressing needs of those chronically homeless

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Nate Schlueter, chief visionary officer for Eden Village.

Schlueter discusses Eden Village’s unique housing model geared to providing more than just a home for the chronically homeless. He discusses the village model and how it contributes to a sense of community. Schlueter talks about different phases of expansion working toward the goal of establishing five villages throughout Springfield.

