Missouri State Journal
An expert weighs in on the benefits of a plant-based diet

Published October 6, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT
A vegetarian taco
Image by Constanze Riechert-Kurtze
/
Pixabay

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In the United States, a growing preference for sustainable, healthier foods is causing a serious uptick in the plant-based food market.

In 2021, Bloomberg Intelligence produced a report called “Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth.” It valued the plant-based food market at $29.4 billion in 2020 and predicted that number will exceed $162 billion within the next decade.

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen sheds more light on plant-based diets. She’s also a clinical assistant professor in the department of public health and sports medicine at Missouri State University.

Read the full audio transcript

