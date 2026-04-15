City of Springfield Ambassadors Program pairs passions with volunteer opportunities

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Pam Watson, Springfield Ambassadors coordinator.

Watson talks about the City of Springfield’s volunteer matchmaking program, which connects people with volunteer opportunities. She said there are many ongoing projects as well as special events that people can get involved with.

Watson discusses the one-day academy, which occurs three times a year. The next academy will be May 20.

