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Making Democracy Work

Springfield Community Gardens shares $2.5 million grant with St. Louis organization to build micro food hubs

By Linda Regan
Published March 24, 2026 at 2:34 PM CDT
Missouri State University students volunteer with Springfield Community Gardens.
Missouri State University students volunteer with Springfield Community Gardens.

The two-year grant comes from the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Malie Auterson, founder and CEO of Springfield Community Gardens.

Auterson talks about a $2.5 million grant the organization was awarded that it shares with Rustic Roots in St. Louis. The grant will fund a 2-year project that increases the connection of local food to communities.

Auterson talks about micro food hubs and the overall mission of SGF Community Gardens to increase accessibility to healthy food.

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Making Democracy Work Making Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriSpringfield Community Gardens
Linda Regan
See stories by Linda Regan