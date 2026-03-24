Springfield Community Gardens shares $2.5 million grant with St. Louis organization to build micro food hubs

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Malie Auterson, founder and CEO of Springfield Community Gardens.

Auterson talks about a $2.5 million grant the organization was awarded that it shares with Rustic Roots in St. Louis. The grant will fund a 2-year project that increases the connection of local food to communities.

Auterson talks about micro food hubs and the overall mission of SGF Community Gardens to increase accessibility to healthy food.