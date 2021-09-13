-
CoxHealth is partnering with Springfield Community Gardens to plant five acres of vegetables and fruit on about 27 acres of land it owns to the west of…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan talks with Maile Auterson, co-founder and executive director of Springfield Community Gardens.Today’s…
Obtaining healthy food is a challenge for many families, especially those living in low-income areas.In Springfield, a collaborative farm-to-table project…
A plot of land in the middle of Springfield where a murdered child was found in 2014 has been transformed into a peaceful place.Hailey Owens’ body was…
Cocktails and Wellies is tomorrow (6/10) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lindberg’s Tavern, 318 W. Commercial Street, with live music, locally grown food, craft beer,…
Springfield Community Gardens continues to expand with plans for a new plot in the city’s Zone 1 region. These gardens help bring the community together…
A park in the center of Springfield has the usual park features—playground equipment, picnic tables and lots of green space—but a new feature will help…
Maile Auterson says Springfield can be characterized as a food desert - or area vapid of fresh fruits and vegetables - which poses a major problem.…