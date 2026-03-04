A mission of hope is the focus for 2026 for a Springfield community hub

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Amy Blansit, CEO and founder of Drew Lewis Foundation.

Blansit talks about new programs the “Dear Drew” project and the Hope Movement. The programs are expanding the nonprofit's ongoing mission of strength through community.