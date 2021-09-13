-
This week, host Linda Regan speaks with Amy Blansit, faculty at Missouri State University and Chair of the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks.Today’s…
Among the dozens of local offices and organizations who have partnered with the City of Springfield’s Zone Blitz Initiative are arts organizations—the…
Daisy Tolliver can finally look forward to the rest of her life. The 73-year-old northwest Springfield resident has struggled for years trying to make her…
A program aimed at helping people who are struggling to achieve success in their lives is well underway.The Life360 Fairbanks program, Jobs for Life, has…
A five-year, $1.3 million grant aims to help Springfield families struggling to emerge from poverty and allow them to achieve long-term success.The…
A former school gymnasium in north Springfield, once in danger of being torn down due to its blighted state, is now a point of pride for the Drew Lewis…
On this edition of Making Democracy Work Lois Zerrer interviews Amy Blansit on progress at the Fairbanks, a historic school building that is being…
Neighbors from the surrounding Grant Beach neighborhood begin congregating inside the warm and festively decorated annex of the Fairbanks for a weekly…
Progress continues on renovations to the former Fairbanks elementary school in Springfield’s Grant Beach Neighborhood.“We are beginning phase two which…
Fueled by similar projects in cities like Detroit and Chicago, a Springfield organization is striving to create a central neighborhood resource out of an…