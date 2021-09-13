-
This week, host Linda Regan speaks with Amy Blansit, faculty at Missouri State University and Chair of the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks.Today’s…
Ginger Ramirez was going through tough times, a few years ago. The 33 year old and her children live in Northwest Springfield, Zone 1, which has the…
The Drew Lewis Foundation was formed in the memory of Amy Blansit’s late husband. Before his passing, Blansit and Lewis had purchased a property – the…
A former school gymnasium in north Springfield, once in danger of being torn down due to its blighted state, is now a point of pride for the Drew Lewis…
Neighbors from the surrounding Grant Beach neighborhood begin congregating inside the warm and festively decorated annex of the Fairbanks for a weekly…
Progress continues on renovations to the former Fairbanks elementary school in Springfield’s Grant Beach Neighborhood.“We are beginning phase two which…
Fueled by similar projects in cities like Detroit and Chicago, a Springfield organization is striving to create a central neighborhood resource out of an…