Drop-in day center is a place where the unhoused can find support and access to services

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Adam Bodendieck, senior director of homeless services at Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Bodendieck shares updates about the development of a new purpose driven day center.

He said the new facility provides safe spaces for the unhoused population, including rest spaces and access to service providers.