KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
News
Making Democracy Work

Connection and Resilience are the focus of services offered by the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks

By Leslie Carrier
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:16 PM CST
Home - Moxie Cinema
The Fairbanks is hosting a showing of the film, “Resilience, The Biology and Science of Hope," at the Moxie Cinema on December 7 and 14.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Amy Blansit, CEO of the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks.

Blansit shares about the continued mission of and programs hosted at the Fairbanks geared toward connection and resilience. And she talks about an upcoming showing of the film, "Resilience, The Biology and Science of Hope," at the Moxie on December 7 and 14.

Blansit said the film explores how evidenced-based support related to hope and connection can heal the negative effects of childhood trauma.

Leslie Carrier
Making Democracy Work
