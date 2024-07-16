Summer civics series connects youth to community and citizenship

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Whitney Mosley, education manager with the History Museum on the Square.

Mosley talks about the many offerings for all ages at the museum. She shares details about the Summer Civics Series, a program that began this year, geared toward connecting students to community and citizenship. Mosley talks about upcoming events in August related to the series, including a walking tour on August 17.

