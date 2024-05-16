© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

What is the difference between misinformation and disinformation? Drury University professor explains

By Lisa Langley
Published May 16, 2024 at 2:04 PM CDT
geralt
/
Pixabay

Patrick Ponder discusses the connection between good communication and a healthy democracy.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Jonathan Groves, professor of communications and department chair at Drury University.

Groves returns to revisit the conversation surrounding misinformation and disinformation, as we continue to navigate this election year.

Making Democracy Work League of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy WorkDrury University
Lisa Langley
