Making Democracy Work

‘Is our democracy in trouble?’ University professor weighs in

By Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
Ryan Welch
KSMU

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hueping Chin speaks with Dr. Dan Ponder, professor of political science at Drury University.

Ponder discusses the “backsliding” of democratic practices and explores concerns about politicians taking advantage of the continued spread of misinformation through social media and other outlets. Ponder also talks about the importance of citizens being involved in local politics.

