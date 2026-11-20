Michele Skalicky: This is Engaging the Community. I'm talking today with Dr. Dawn Medley. She's vice president for enrollment management at Missouri State University. We're going to be talking about international students. Dawn, what are international student numbers looking like now and last year compared to previous years?

Medley: So, I would say if you went back about a decade, we had much more robust international student enrollment. But what we've seen over the course of the last, you know, probably 8 to 10 years and really the last two years is a significant decline nationally for overall international student enrollment. And Missouri State has not been immune to that. So, we right now last fall, we had about 1,400 international students. And we do anticipate, you know, seeing that continue to decline.

Skalicky: In July, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security replaced duration of status with a fixed period of admission for F1 and J1 students. That rule was set to take effect in September, but a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction. The rule still could take effect, though, if the court lifts the injunction. If that were to happen, how would that impact Missouri State's international students?

Medley: Absolutely. So, typically at each higher ed institution, there is a designated officer who would handle and work with all of the international students regarding their duration of status, how long they were in the country, how they were enrolled, how they were progressing toward degree. And so, some of the major changes that we're seeing happen with the new kind of statute is that individual institutions, their designated school official, no longer has the authority to grant any kind of exception. And by the way, the rule would limit international students to four years of study.

Skalicky: Why, if that's typically what it takes to get a bachelor's degree, would that matter?

Medley: It doesn't allow for some of those degrees, say for engineering, where a co-op is required. And so, maybe it takes a little longer to graduate. It also doesn't allow for a student to change their major and still graduate within four years. And it definitely doesn't allow for a student to say stumble, maybe. And you know, I stumbled in calculus. So, if a student stumbles in calculus and needs to repeat, it can really affect whether or not they're able to complete that degree in four years.

Skalicky: So, international students must be feeling a lot of anxiety over this. How is the university working to support and inform them about how this could affect their ability to complete their education here in the U.S.?

Medley: We're doing everything we can. So, not only is their ability to stay enrolled in higher education impacted by this, but also the optional practical training that students often do once they complete a degree that has been impacted and their professional training while in school through co-op and internships. So, we have a tremendous international team. We spend a lot of time actually conducting virtual and in-person meetings with students, with our faculty, with staff, just making sure that everybody knows as much as we do and just as quickly as we know it, because sometimes the absence of information is much more scary than even having the information if it's not exactly what you wanted to hear. So, we want to make sure that everybody has as much info as we have and as quickly as we have it. The other thing that I will say is making sure that we're working with students and trying to always be as compassionate and caring as possible. If you think about being away from your home, away from your family and trying to navigate some of these changes, I think that our team shines in really being compassionate and supportive and trying to help students, you know, just kind of weather these changes.

Skalicky: I know you've lost a lot of international students just at the very beginning. They just don't come here to study. Have there been students here that are studying that have decided just to go on home?

Medley: So, there are some students — we have a couple of different areas of concern. One is where students don't go home because they're afraid they won't be able to get back into the country. There also is not clear guidance on if they leave and come back will they be impacted by this new rule or will they be grandfathered into what they arrived originally? So, we're not really sure about that. And then some of the students are choosing to go home. They're having to do it for maybe financial reasons because their currency has collapsed or because an organization that was helping financially support them is no longer available. And so, I believe that we are seeing more and more students who've come to study internationally, have financial crisis and maybe crises and not be able to afford to stay. And then the other thing is this uncertainty has also made us basically, as a nation, not seem that we are as welcoming and supportive as I know the educators at Missouri State would want us to be seen as.

Skalicky: What else would you like for people to know about international students at Missouri State and the impact of the latest federal immigration policy changes?

Medley: I would love for your listeners to know that Missouri State has a long history of recruiting international students, bringing them here. And it's not just about those students having the experience of Missouri State. We have a large number of our students who come to us who've never traveled abroad, who've never had any interaction with anybody who didn't grow up, you know, in their hometown. And so, our international students have always contributed to what I would consider is a very rich educational experience for our domestic students. And so, it's not just about those students coming here so then they can go back and have amazing opportunities. It's also the experiences they bring to our students and the connections they bring. And it just makes the world a smaller place, and it makes the world a friendlier place. And so, having less international students on our campus, I think is difficult for everyone. And you just, you're missing out on so much that we could be experiencing.

Skalicky: Well, thank you so much for talking to me today, I appreciate it.

Medley: You're welcome.

