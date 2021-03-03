Survey About Future Of Downtown Springfield Is Underway

The City of Springfield is inviting its citizens to take a survey about the future of downtown. It’s working with the community now to develop the Downtown Plan for the Forward SGF Comprehensive Plan. According to the city, the Downtown Plan will “serve as an important guide for land use and development, community facilities, open space and transportation decision making within the downtown Springfield area.”

This spring, the city plans to begin seeking feedback on four subareas: E. Trafficway, W. Chestnut Expressway, N. Glenstone and Lake Springfield.

Learn more at forwardsgf.com/pages/currentprojects.