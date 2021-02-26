Hundreds Receive 2nd Dose Of COVID Vaccine At Springfield Mass Vaccination Clinic

Betty Terrell was one of the many people who attended a mass vaccination event held by Jordan Valley Community Health Center and the Missouri National Guard on Friday, February 26. She said she was happy with the experience and that she was feeling well.

"(It was) very easy," she said. "This was very well organized."

Despite having received both doses of the vaccine, Terrell plans to continue wearing her mask.

"I feel secure," she said, "but not real secure."

The Centers for Disease Control advises that people continue wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing their hands often even after getting their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Terrell said "it's a very good feeling" to have received both doses.

Gary Wingo also got his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday.

"It's a sense of relief, you know, that it finally worked up to that point," he said. "I've been looking forward to it. I had absolutely no issues with the first shot, so I was not at all apprehensive for this."

Wingo encouraged others to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said, if they do, life can eventually return to normal.

"I hope that really noone's in fear of taking the shots," he said. "You know, we're not going to get herd immunity or anything else until we get at least 70 or 80 percent of the population to, you know, submit to the vaccinations."

Wingo said he's been ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine since it first became available. He's been patiently waiting for the opportunity, he said, and it finally came.

Two thousand people were scheduled to get their second doses at the mass vaccination event held Thursday and Friday.