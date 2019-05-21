Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

57th Season of Tent Theatre Set to Delight Audiences

By 6 minutes ago

Previous Tent Theatre production

A carefree summer fling causes romantic clashes, bodies pile up in an Agatha Christie classic and an imposter leads the FBI on a merry chase.

That’s what Tent Theatre at Missouri State University has in store for audiences this summer during its 57th season.

Mark Templeton, managing director, tells about the lineup.

Kim Crosby, a familiar face to the Springfield community and Broadway, will grace the stage in “Catch Me if You Can.” Templeton is glad to have her part of a phenomenal cast.

Tickets are on sale now for all productions. You can purchase online, by phone or at the MSU box office.

Templeton says the Tent team is excited to introduce Joe Price as the theatre and dance department head. One of those duties is to serve as the producer for Tent. The experience of Tent, says Templeton, is a unique challenge for all behind the scenes as well as on stage.

The team relishes those challenges, he said, and since they will be adapting to some new technology this year, he expects a few unexpected surprises to show up during rehearsals. He also expects that patrons will see pure magic on the stage.

The MSU community and local theatre community suffered a loss this year: Byrne “B” Blackwood, who was affectionately called “Mr. Tent Theatre” – passed away in January. 

Templeton invites the community to a series of events to celebrate Blackwood’s life.

Register for the celebration of life events on the Tent Theatre website. Reserve your tickets now, and while you’re at it, reserve a picnic dinner – offered by Bambino’s.

Tags: 
College of Arts and Letters
theatre and dance
Tent Theatre
mark templeton
Missouri State University

Related Content

How Gender Studies Evolves

By Mar 5, 2019

American society has come a long way since the inception of the feminist movement. Even as recently as the 1990s. Gender studies could be seen as quite radical. Now, those same notions are largely internalized for kids, thanks to pop culture references, social media, and positive role modeling.

Learning a Language? What You Really Need to Know

By Sep 11, 2018

Over the past few decades, the global marketplace has evolved. More international business transactions take place. Team members may be spread throughout the globe. And with that, many companies now seek  individuals who can demonstrate cultural competencies - like language skills - when hiring for positions.

Dr. Jason Jolley, head of the modern and classical languages (MCL) department at Missouri State University, shares about the evolution of language education.

Native American art shows powerful women

By Nov 13, 2018

Each November, Native American Heritage Month is recognized with the goal of affirming and celebrating the identities of individuals who are often erased from history. Dr. Billie Follensbee, museum studies program coordinator in the art and design department at Missouri State University, has had a lifelong fascination with Native American history, art and archaeology.