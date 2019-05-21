57th Season of Tent Theatre Set to Delight Audiences

A carefree summer fling causes romantic clashes, bodies pile up in an Agatha Christie classic and an imposter leads the FBI on a merry chase.

That’s what Tent Theatre at Missouri State University has in store for audiences this summer during its 57th season.

Mark Templeton, managing director, tells about the lineup.

Kim Crosby, a familiar face to the Springfield community and Broadway, will grace the stage in “Catch Me if You Can.” Templeton is glad to have her part of a phenomenal cast.

Tickets are on sale now for all productions. You can purchase online, by phone or at the MSU box office.

Templeton says the Tent team is excited to introduce Joe Price as the theatre and dance department head. One of those duties is to serve as the producer for Tent. The experience of Tent, says Templeton, is a unique challenge for all behind the scenes as well as on stage.

The team relishes those challenges, he said, and since they will be adapting to some new technology this year, he expects a few unexpected surprises to show up during rehearsals. He also expects that patrons will see pure magic on the stage.

An interview with Templeton

The MSU community and local theatre community suffered a loss this year: Byrne “B” Blackwood, who was affectionately called “Mr. Tent Theatre” – passed away in January.

Templeton invites the community to a series of events to celebrate Blackwood’s life.

Register for the celebration of life events on the Tent Theatre website. Reserve your tickets now, and while you’re at it, reserve a picnic dinner – offered by Bambino’s.