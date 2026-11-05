The Iran War and the Balance of Power in the Persian Gulf

For decades, the United States has been the dominant military power in the Middle East. American military bases have dotted the Persian Gulf, Washington has maintained close alliances with the region's monarchies, and Iran has faced decades of sanctions, diplomatic isolation and military pressure.

But the war in Iran has thrown this regional order into question.

Dr. Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi

Dr. Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi is a historian of modern Iran at St. Andrews University. His research focuses on Iranian political thought, revolutionary movements and the history of the Islamic Republic.

He is also the author of an article in Britain's Tribune magazine examining how the war has challenged American military dominance in the Persian Gulf and opened up the possibility of a new regional balance of power.

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