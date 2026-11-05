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Talking History

The Iran War and the Balance of Power in the Persian Gulf

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM CST
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In this episode of Talking History, Djene and Patrick speak with Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi about the changing balance of power in the Persian Gulf.

For decades, the United States has been the dominant military power in the Middle East. American military bases have dotted the Persian Gulf, Washington has maintained close alliances with the region's monarchies, and Iran has faced decades of sanctions, diplomatic isolation and military pressure.

But the war in Iran has thrown this regional order into question.

Dr. Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi
Dr. Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi

Dr. Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi is a historian of modern Iran at St. Andrews University. His research focuses on Iranian political thought, revolutionary movements and the history of the Islamic Republic.

He is also the author of an article in Britain's Tribune magazine examining how the war has challenged American military dominance in the Persian Gulf and opened up the possibility of a new regional balance of power.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
See stories by Patrick Needham