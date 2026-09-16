Nature, poetry and creative writing with Sara Burge

Writing and nature both require us to slow down and pay careful attention to the details around us. Poetry can also be a great outlet to express emotions and feelings about nature and the changes that happen around us every day.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

Courtesy of Sara Burge

The Terry Belew poetry reading will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 7 pm inside of Karls Hall on Missouri State University campus in Springfield. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Information about Moon City Review can be found here: http://www.mooncityreview.com/

Kelly’s reading recommendations:

Mary Oliver “Beans” https://poets.org/poem/beans

W.S. Merwin “Black Cherries” https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/1586491/black-cherries

Camille Dungy “Trophic Cascade” https://poems.com/poem/trophic-cascade/

Jane Hirshfield “Tree” https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47100/tree-56d227515c386

Kimberly Blaeser “Postures of Devotion” https://poets.org/poem/postures-devotion

Terry Belew “In the Woods” https://solarjournal.org/issue-four/poetry-in-the-woods-belew

Sara Burge “The solar flare will set us all on fire this Saturday” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/4/article/949401/pdf

Will LaPage “1°” https://paddockreview.com/2025/06/20/a-poem-by-william-lapage/

Sara Burge “Satisfaction”

Satisfaction

Air in late July is lecherous,

licks our skin until

we’re wet with desire.

Bees throng the sunflowers,

flashing their fat little asses.

Mosquitos flock to the rind of us

while air clings

like a child who refuses

all pleas for solitude.

Strange white bugs

chew at the garden’s offerings

until every last hope lies limp.

We slap the mosquito’s body

against our own. She bursts

into blood and communion.

Will LaPage “Shelter in Place”

Shelter in Place

All night, your waters contend

for these rooms, baring out its hailstone

and winter debris. Swarms of rain deshell redbud flowerets.

Porch-life scenes block on block.

A third of the floodplain is up for sale.

The catalpas hardly legible above the rooftops incline

toward the channel.

Flakes of pitch tumble in the backwash.

Sometimes I wade in barefoot until I erode with the banks.

Sinews of moss leak from my drainpipes

filmed in cotton foam

speared with sweetgum burrs in the runoff.

Wreathing the sewer grates leaves dwell mournful.

Yellow primrose doze along the vinyl fence.

Sirens shriek to a donated plot.

Even now, you are being forgotten.

