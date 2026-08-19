Bumblebees with Richard Herman

On this episode of Growing the Ozarks, Kelly talks with Springfield Plateau Master Naturalist Richard Herman about bumblebees.

While honeybees tend to receive most attention, other bees also play a big part in our ecosystem. Bumblebees are an important and interesting native insect with several different species. Herman discusses the lifecycle of bumblebees, different species of bumblebees, and ways we can help them, such as Citizen Science projects like the Bumble Bee Atlas.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.