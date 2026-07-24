Arts News July 24, 2026
We talk with Joe Dillstrom about songwriting and his new album, Kilroy; upcoming events at the Moxie Cinema; Springfield community theatre; Ozarks Lyric Opera's next season; and Springfield Regional Arts Council Executive Director Leslie Forrester, who walks us through the new cultural plan for the region.
July 24: BookMarx Expansion Grand Opening Party
BookMarx Bookstore
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/bookmarx-expansion-grand-opening-party-20-07-2026-12-04-58
July 24: GLO Benefit Concert Featuring Molly Healey
The GLO Center
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/glo-benefit-concert-w-molly-healey-24-06-2026-11-11-31
July 24-25: High Tide Theatrical presents God of Carnage
Lightroom Lounge at Martha's Vineyard
https://hightidesgf.org/god-of-carnage/
July 25: Missouri Humanities presents Waiting for Guffman (1996)
Moxie Cinema
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/mo-humanities-waiting-for-guffman-1996-at-moxie-cinema-free-16-07-2026-12-35-27
July 25: CommUnity Through Music
Unity of Springfield
Free outdoor concert and fire pit.
https://www.facebook.com/share/19PimSvaeu/
Through Aug. 31: The Mother Road Exhibit: The African American Experience on Historic Route 66
Historic AME Church
https://www.springfieldmo.org/event/the-mother-road-exhibit%3a-the-african-american-experience-on-historic-route-66/60319/
July 30: Shawn Eckels featuring Richie Rebuth
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
https://www.facebook.com/share/1LoppBUBwE/