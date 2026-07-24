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Arts News

Arts News July 24, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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We talk with Joe Dillstrom about songwriting and his new album, Kilroy; upcoming events at the Moxie Cinema; Springfield community theatre; Ozarks Lyric Opera's next season; and Springfield Regional Arts Council Executive Director Leslie Forrester, who walks us through the new cultural plan for the region.

July 24: BookMarx Expansion Grand Opening Party
BookMarx Bookstore
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/bookmarx-expansion-grand-opening-party-20-07-2026-12-04-58

July 24: GLO Benefit Concert Featuring Molly Healey
The GLO Center
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/glo-benefit-concert-w-molly-healey-24-06-2026-11-11-31

July 24-25: High Tide Theatrical presents God of Carnage
Lightroom Lounge at Martha's Vineyard
https://hightidesgf.org/god-of-carnage/

July 25: Missouri Humanities presents Waiting for Guffman (1996)
Moxie Cinema
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/mo-humanities-waiting-for-guffman-1996-at-moxie-cinema-free-16-07-2026-12-35-27

July 25: CommUnity Through Music
Unity of Springfield
Free outdoor concert and fire pit.
https://www.facebook.com/share/19PimSvaeu/

Through Aug. 31: The Mother Road Exhibit: The African American Experience on Historic Route 66
Historic AME Church
https://www.springfieldmo.org/event/the-mother-road-exhibit%3a-the-african-american-experience-on-historic-route-66/60319/

July 30: Shawn Eckels featuring Richie Rebuth
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
https://www.facebook.com/share/1LoppBUBwE/

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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