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GLO Benefit Concert w/ Molly Healey

GLO Benefit Concert w/ Molly Healey

A powerful evening of music and community at a special concert benefiting The GLO Center, featuring acclaimed cellist and vocalist Molly Healey. The 1-hour concert will take place at Brentwood Christian Church. Learn more about Molly Healey and stream her music at MollyHealey.com.

Brentwood Christian Church
$20
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The GLO Center
417-869-3978
https://www.glocenter.org/

Artist Group Info

Molly Healey
https://mollyhealey.com/
Brentwood Christian Church
1900 E Barataria St
Springfield, Missouri 65804
417-881-0144