GLO Benefit Concert w/ Molly Healey
GLO Benefit Concert w/ Molly Healey
A powerful evening of music and community at a special concert benefiting The GLO Center, featuring acclaimed cellist and vocalist Molly Healey. The 1-hour concert will take place at Brentwood Christian Church. Learn more about Molly Healey and stream her music at MollyHealey.com.
Brentwood Christian Church
$20
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The GLO Center
417-869-3978
Artist Group Info
Molly Healey
Brentwood Christian Church
1900 E Barataria StSpringfield, Missouri 65804
417-881-0144