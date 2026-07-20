Bookmarx Expansion Grand Opening PARTY

Bookmarx is beyond excited to invite everyone to check out our new expanded Bookmarx! On July 24 at 5:00 pm, we will be having Ms Cyrano CUT THE RIBBON to open up the other side.

Dress up!

To celebrate, we are having a literary costume party! Dress like your favorite author or character!

Bring a donation for The Kitchen!

We want to fill our new stage in The Footnote with donations for The Kitchen, so bring physical donations of any item or items from The Kitchen’s Need List and get 20% off your entire Bookmarx purchase!

Write a postcard!

Write a postcard for a friend (or enemy!) from our postcard writing station and we will mail it for you!