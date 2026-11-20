Missouri faces a gap of almost $3 billion between the cost of keeping state government agencies open in the coming fiscal year and available tax revenue, according to a review of department budget requests.

That gap is equivalent to nearly one-fifth of the requested spending from the state’s general revenue fund, which relies primarily on income and sales taxes to pay for public schools, healthcare, prisons and other programs.

For five years, the state has appropriated more general revenue than it received. Over that period, a fund balance that stood at $5.7 billion on June 30, 2023, is expected, under the most recent official estimate, to be about $265 million by June 30, 2027.

Officials in Gov. Mike Kehoe’s administration are meeting this week with legislators and budget staff to forecast the likely tax receipts over the coming 18 months, an estimate due to be released next month. State Budget Director Trevor Foley declined a request for an interview, citing commitments to the ongoing discussions.

“The development of the governor’s budget recommendation is still in progress,” he stated in an email to The Independent.

The early outlook is pessimistic, according to lawmakers interviewed by The Independent and a presentation Monday to an education task force.

“I do what I can to really keep a pulse on what’s happening in terms of our state finances, and things aren’t looking great,” state Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Kansas City Democrat who serves on the Senate appropriations committee, said in an interview.

State departments are requesting $16.5 billion in general revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, up from the $15.5 billion appropriated for the current fiscal year ending June 30. The requests include more than $640 million in additional funding for mandatory Medicaid costs and $182 million more to maintain current funding levels for public schools.

State revenue fell in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and it has struggled to reach growth targets for the current year. The estimate issued in December 2025 was for $13.65 billion, with the gap between revenue and spending paid from accumulated surpluses.

“We’re going to revise the (general revenue) estimate, and it’s probably going to go down, in my opinion,” Adam Koenigsfeld, director of the state Senate Appropriations Committee staff, told a task force studying the state’s public school funding formula. “So then, your resources go down, and your bottom line goes down.”

The gap could grow even larger.

Two items, both costing approximately $300 million, aren’t included in the department requests.

The first is the extra money the state public school foundation formula law indicates is needed to fully fund education. The State Board of Education voted in September not to include the money in its request.

The other is an increase in the state’s share of most Medicaid costs. In mid-October, the federal government issued new reimbursement rates that will require Missouri to pay an additional 1.5 percentage points of those costs. The new state share for traditional Medicaid will be about 36.5%, Koenigsfeld said during his presentation.

The change does not apply to adults covered by the Medicaid expansion constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2022. Missouri will continue to pay 10% of the cost of that coverage.

Of the $450 million in additional general revenue included in the request to maintain Medicaid program at current levels, $27 million is for adults in the expansion group. Along with the change in federal reimbursement rates, the traditional Medicaid program will cost Missouri as much as $900 million more.

One way to reduce those costs is to eliminate services that are optional under federal law. In 2005, Koenigsfeld recalled for the education task force, that meant targeting services like eyeglasses, dental care, wheelchairs and durable medical equipment.

Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Indepe House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, a Democrat from Kansas City, speaks to reporters following the House's passage of the state operating budget Wednesday, May 6, 2026 (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent).

“I’m fearful about what kind of cuts we are going to be forced to make,” said House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, a Kansas City Democrat.

There are more than 60 new members entering the 163-member Missouri House. State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick met with incoming members and warned them that deep cuts were coming, Aune said.

Lawmakers are also being warned that funding for local projects will be difficult to secure, she said.

“Part of that is just setting expectations in the Legislature that the highway facade in your district is not a priority when we’re trying to get kids on buses every day,” Aune said.

The House will have a new Budget Committee chairman, state Rep. Bill Owen, a Springfield Republican. He said he will ask subcommittees to scrutinize agency budgets seeking savings and justification for long-standing programs.

Not every dollar appropriated by lawmakers is spent. Construction projects can take years to complete, leaving money unspent in a given fiscal year.

For money appropriated for state operations, unfilled positions are a common reason. In fiscal year 2025, $1 billion appropriated for operations was unspent.

“The subcommittees are going to focus on getting into the core budget and asking, on every line item, ‘why is this money still here? What are we doing?’” Owen said.

Kehoe will put his imprint on the budget when he makes his recommendations in January. Programs targeted for cuts will organize to protect funding, and any area shielded from reductions will work to prevent cuts elsewhere from being shifted onto their budgets.

“You can’t get it if you don’t ask for it,” Owen said. “Though the answer is probably ‘no’ anyway.”

Revenue outlook

The decline in state revenue in fiscal 2026 was the first such decline this century that occurred outside an economic recession.

Democrats blame falling tax revenue on the tax cuts Republicans have pushed through since 2015. Since the surplus began growing in 2022, lawmakers have enacted tax cuts estimated to reduce annual revenue by more than $1.5 billion.

In a special session before the 2022 election, Republicans pushed through income tax cuts with an estimated revenue reduction of $764 million. In 2023, another Republican-sponsored bill eliminated state income taxes on Social Security and public pension payments.

In 2025, the GOP enacted a law eliminating the tax on capital gains — profits from the sale of investments — that reduced revenue by more than $500 million.

There are two more revenue-triggered cuts in state tax law, which would, once both take effect, also trigger a capital gains tax exemption on corporate income tax returns. The triggers are based on revenue growth exceeding inflation over a five-year period and are unlikely to occur in the coming fiscal years.

“My take is that two decades of Republican leadership have led us in the wrong direction,” Nurrenbern said. “Two decades of Republican leadership have bankrupted the state and have caused regular working Missourians to really face the brunt of these consequences, while we have seen the rich get richer.”

Through Wednesday, Missouri revenues were growing compared with the same period in fiscal 2026, but at half the rate needed to meet the target. If revenues rebound to the target, then match inflation in the coming year, the treasury would take in about $14.1 billion.

That would still leave lawmakers more than $2 billion short of meeting the agency requests.

Owen, who spent his career in the private sector in banking, said members of his party have been too focused on tax cuts.

“I tell them ‘you guys love to play on the income side of the income statement, and you just totally ignore the expense side of the income statement’,” he said. “Well, now we’re going to have to play on the expense side.”

Cash stash

The general revenue fund isn’t the only place to find money for state programs. Lawmakers began looking for other sources of cash during this year’s legislative session.

The first target was the $600 million set aside in 2022 and 2023 for renovation and expansion of the Capitol Building.

To support public schools, lawmakers took $89 million from the fund. The budget also includes $104 million for the Missouri State Capitol Commission to make accessibility and other improvements.

Kehoe allowed the funding for schools but restricted the use of the money for building improvements.

In the next session, all the money should be returned to the general revenue fund, Nurrenbern said.

“It would be very poor to continue with any sort of conversations on the capitol renovations when we are failing to pay our bills to our local public schools,” she said. “We cannot talk about building what I would say would be a ballroom next to the White House.”

Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Indepe House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, summarizes his budget proposal to reporters Thursday, March 14 (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent).

There are two other substantial pots of money set aside for major highway projects.

In 2023, lawmakers set aside $1.4 billion of general revenue to pay for the Interstate 70 reconstruction project. As of Oct. 31, $1.1 billion remained in the fund.

In 2024, the legislature allocated$204 million for improvements on Interstate 44. On Oct. 31, that fund held $109.5 million.

During meetings this week, Owen said, he heard a suggestion that some, or all, of the cash financing should be replaced with bonds.

“My comment was, look where interest rates are today,” Owen said. “If the 10-year treasury was down under (4%), then I’d be a little more excited than having it over five.”

He’s reluctant, but more willing, to use the Capitol renovation funds.

“When are you ever going to get your hands on that money again?” he said. “But again, at some point we’ve just got to say, we’ve got to fill the gaps and say let’s prioritize.”

While the money has been waiting to be spent on I-70 and I-44, the balance of the State Road Fund — which receives state fuel taxes and federal highway reimbursements — has grown.

The end-of-year balance was just under $1 billion in June 2021, a few months before a state fuel tax increase took effect. On Oct. 31, the balance stood at $2.1 billion.

The highway projects are important for state economic health, Nurrenbern said. That doesn’t mean they have to be paid for with money saved from 2023.

“I certainly wouldn’t support doing anything that would stall those,” she said. “I would support looking at any sort of creative proposals that come forward in terms of how we can fund those.”

New dynamic

In May, when the House was holding final votes on spending bills, 22 Republicans joined Democrats to oppose the bill that allocates money to public schools. The foundation formula appropriation was $190 million less than state law indicates is needed for full funding, and a portion of the funding that was appropriated came from an uncertain source.

The bill passed, but with just one vote to spare.

In April 2024, when the budget was on the House floor for debate and amendment, then-state Rep. Deb Lavender, a Manchester Democrat, found 27 Republicans willing to support her against the powerful Budget Committee chairman on a proposal to add $97 million for services for people with developmental disabilities.

Democrats held only 52 seats when those votes were held. In the new General Assembly, they will hold 68 seats. The difference will be felt in committee meetings as well as floor debate.

Instead of 10 seats on the 30-member Budget Committee, the 42% of House seats held by Democrats would entitle them to 13. That would mean a Democrat would have to persuade only three Republicans to alter a budget item instead of six.

Owen said he’s not sure what will change about the dynamic, either in floor debate or committee work. There will be more than 60 new members in the 163-member House.

“I don’t know if they’re a bunch of screaming banshees or if they’re a bunch of love hounds,” Owen said. “Probably more the previous than the latter, but you don’t know.”

The difference will be a louder voice and the specter of Republican incumbents facing more competitive elections, Aune said.

The problem, she said, is that Democrats will be trying to mitigate cuts instead of showing where the state should make greater investments.

“So many people are going to get cut that we actually do want to fund and we do want to send resources to, but we just won’t be able to,” Aune said.

Republicans will have to listen, she said.

State Rep.-elect Tracey Steele, right, speaks with Sonya Mosier while campaigning Oct. 10 for the 12th District Missouri House. Steele is one of 16 Democrats who won a seat previously held by Republicans. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent)

Democrats flipped 16 seats in the election and came within 10 percentage points in 17 more, enough potential pickups to take the majority in 2028.

“It is my intention to build a program over the next two years that will both defend and work to flip additional seats,” Aune said.

The budget debate could become more contentious as Democrats seek to use their new numbers. The party also gained two seats in the state Senate.

“We’re going to literally be forced to fight over every nickel and dime in the state budget next year,” Nurrenbern said. “That puts a lot of Missourians, especially those who are most vulnerable, in a terrible bind.”

With the large number of new members, Nurrenbern said, it is important to assert the Legislature’s authority over spending.

“It’s really important for legislators to recognize that we are the ones that hold the purse strings,” she said. “If we appropriate the money for the foundation formula, the governor cannot line-item veto that.”

Owen said he wants to build a budget process that recognizes, on both sides of the aisle, the responsibility of the Legislature.

“We are the board of directors for a $50 billion statewide social service not-for-profit. It’s a business,” Owen said. “We’ve got to run it like a business.”