A new Critical Minerals Plan for Missouri is being developed. In June, the state Department of Natural Resources announced that the Missouri Geological Survey was partnering with the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority and the global consulting firm Guidehouse to develop the plan. Kurt Schaefer, who was MO DNR director at the time, said in a statement Missouri “has the capability to support the U.S. in developing key aspects of domestic critical mineral production, reducing our reliance on foreign countries.” At the Governor’s Conference on Natural Resources in Springfield, a panel discussed the topic.

DNR has said that Missouri hosts 36 of the 60 mineral commodities that have been identified by the U.S. Geological Survey as critical to the national economy and national security. DNR’s Carey Bridges said those minerals are vulnerable to supply chain disruption and that Missouri is “well suited to lead the nation in all facets of critical mineral development, from exploration to market.”

Carey moderated a panel of speakers this month who talked about potential critical mineral mining in the state.

Data that goes back to the mid 19th century at the Missouri Geological Survey as well as radiation and magnetic information gathered using drones are helping researchers determine what might be possible. Missouri S&T is also contributing to the effort. Dr. Kwame Awuah-Offei is a professor of mining and engineering and director of the O’Keefe Center for Critical Minerals at the Rolla school.

“I'm keenly aware that just the fact that your metal’s in the ground does not make for a resource,” he said. “You need to be able to process it and extract it in an economic way for it to become valuable.“

The metal recovery process in Missouri is challenging, according to Awuah-Offei, because there’s not yet a way to extract most minerals in a way that makes sense economically. But he said companies in the state and Missouri institutions are working to find ways to extract those minerals. He pointed out that Doe Run Mines has developed technology that allows them to extract more minerals from the same source than they used to, which makes that operation more economically viable.

Minerals that could eventually be mined in Missouri include rare earth, cobalt, nickel, gallium, germanium, silver, tin, molybdenum and tungsten. Anthony Caruso, professor of physics and engineering at UMKC and founder director of the Missouri Institute for Defense and Energy, said the mining of copper, lead and zinc are economically feasible today.

Awuah-Offei said the state also needs to explore the possibility of recycling.

“If we can recycle that in the state, then now we don't need that critical mineral to occur geologically here,” he said, “so long as it's in whatever it's recyclable and we can recycle it at a profit, or at least keep the lights on, we have the potential to be able to do that.”

Art Goodin, with DNR’s Division of Environmental Quality, said there’s also potential in what’s already been removed from the ground – tailings or waste rock that’s been set to the side. Ken Tomlin, with DNR’s Division of Energy, said it’s unknown how long it will be before that would be economically feasible. Recycling what’s already been mined would have less impact on the environment.

Goodin said they’re studying how companies might mine additional minerals without polluting the air and water and how to dispose of waste properly. He said the state is currently treating water that runs off tailings ponds, and he worries about that becoming a liability going forward. But he said if those tailings could be used, that might be prevented.

“That's exciting because businesses can extract value from that waste and, also, at the same time, reduce the amount of waste and the amount of liability for us,” he said. “So, it's kind of like a beneficial reuse to that waste.”

Awuah-Offei said Doe Run has been funding research for seven years at S&T that looks at how to revegetate tailings by adding mycorrhizal fungi, which improves performance of plants and affects their root systems, which also benefits the soil. He said he believes that as well as other research that’s underway could lead to better ways to mine with less environmental impact.

“With the right technology, with the motivation to do it well and with the science to support it,” he said, “we can find ways to mitigate those environmental risks.”

Caruso said there are three things to consider when exploring the economic feasibility of extracting and processing minerals in Missouri: The environment, occupational regulations and wages that businesses pay in the U.S. He said, in order to offset that cost, there need to be economic clusters that allow for mutual and beneficial use of infrastructure.

“If we can bring in a concentrate of ore from a mine site, by rail or by barge, and buy down that cost and that barge is being used for agricultural production as well, that helps to make it a win/win for everyone,” he said. “If we can have co-use facilities that make it a win/win or an acid plant facility and an ammonia producing facility that are here in the Midwest so that you don't have to bring it in from Louisiana, that's also part of it.”

He said the component production or advanced material production will be the higher value add: Concentrate from rocks that are in the ground, concentrate to metal, metal to advanced material and advanced material to a component. That can be a super alloy for use in turbine engine fan blades or magnets, according to Caruso. “It can be industrial catalysts. It can be superconducting wire,” he said. And he pointed out that downstream markets require that material. For example, he said St. Louis and Wichita need that material for the aerospace industry, “so you can see the way that the process line up if we can get the ball rolling in Missouri,” he said.

One big challenge would be finding people qualified to work in the mining industry. Awuah-Offei said, “it is becoming obvious that we don’t have the workforce in the sector in the United States, partly because we have not been doing this for awhile.” He suggested that community colleges might be in positions to train operators, technicians and other mining industry workers.

Goodin said an effort must be made to talk to kids in grade school and middle school about the idea of becoming environmental scientists who can work in compliance for the state as more mining industries come online.

Awuah-Offei said he hopes in 10 to 20 years that Missouri is a leader in the national critical minerals and materials landscape. He said he believes the state has a lot of the pieces in place that would make it competitive. Goodin said, if that happens, rural communities in southeast Missouri where he’s from would benefit. He said boosting critical mineral production would create jobs and increase wealth in those areas.

Caruso said there is no federal effort that will be sustainable across administrations that will continue to have an offtake guarantee or price floor guarantee.

“We have to find a way, a capitalist way, to ensure that we can meet the wages and the occupational regulations and the environmental regulations, while also keeping the other OPEX and CAPEX low enough to make these profitable,” he said. “So, that would be an important point that the only way this is going to continue and that we're going to thrive in 20 years from now, is without subsidy. That's a really hard pill to swallow. You may have one time now, but nothing that's ongoing.”