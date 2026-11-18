The City of Springfield hopes to use grant funds from the Missouri Foundation for Health to establish a land bank, and Springfield City Council heard details at their November 16 meeting.

Springfield Director of Planning and Development Steve Childers said the project began in July 2024 when they began to identify funds for the program. He said the idea is to put vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties back to productive use.

"A land Bank's primary purpose is to acquire properties that may be abandoned, blighted, tax delinquent or producing a nuisance within the community, temporarily hold and maintain them and create processes so they may be transferred to new responsible owners for redevelopment," said Childers. "Land banks across the country advance equitable and inclusive neighborhoods, build more resistant and resilient cities and now the City of Springfield has the opportunity to create a land bank for our community."

Properties the City acquires and adds to the land bank can be both residential and commercial, he said.

Recently passed state legislation grants broader statutory authority to municipalities like Springfield, according to Childers, allowing it to form its own land bank.

If council approves acceptance of the grant funds at its next meeting, a land bank board will be formed that will work alongside the city’s land inventory committee.

Downtown and west side advocate Rusty Worley said this is another tool in their toolbox to address the housing problems in Springfield.

"The land bank joins other tools like the Housing Authority, Community Land Trust, Restore SGF," he said. "We need to be expanding those creative financing tools to give us all the options, because the challenge ahead for adding housing is not an easy one, and it takes the best of the private sector and the public to make our dollars go as far as they possibly can."

Neighborhoods advocate Becky Volz said she believes builders and remodeling contractors will be eager to take on land bank projects if they become available.

"There is no reason that we should be a city of empty, abandoned and blighted properties," said Volz. "This land bank will allow us to activate the housing that is not being utilized, so we can fulfill the housing needs in our community."

Council will vote on the bill on November 30.