Springfield's tenants' union Tuesday made their presence known before the City of Springfield's Community Involvement Committee meeting, as they asked for action on an ordinance supporting tenants' rights to counsel during evictions and announced the release of a report on evictions in the city.

Dozens of organizers and activists with Springfield Tenants Unite, or STUN, held signs and chanted outside the Busch Municipal Building as speakers took turns making their argument for a tenants' right to counsel ordinance that has been stalled in the C-I-C committee since February 2025.

Rex Ybanez is Executive Director of Springfield Tenants Unite. He got the event started, telling the crowd, "our city needs to know we are demanding that right to counsel be voted on in City Council."

STUN's report says that in evictions they've observed in Springfield, tenants go without a lawyer 99% of the time. They say landlords are represented by a lawyer 86% of the time.

They say tenants are generally unprepared and often lose eviction court cases on procedural grounds. They point to Kansas City, where they say a similar ordinance caused default judgments in evictions to fall from 45.9% to 37.5% and total eviction judgments from 60.7% to 50.9%

STUN says the right to counsel is not a guarantee against eviction. It is a guarantee of representation. They say that fully implemented the ordinance would serve 1,260 tenants annually at a cost of $3.04 million. They recommend a gradual roll out, with the program representing approximately 252 tenants at a cost of approximately $800,000 in the first year.

Sarah Barnts is lead organizer with STUN, she explained their plans for how the city could fund the program. "For the first 1 to 2 years, we would love to see it come from the general revenue sources that come from our overflow about 2% every year," Barnts said, "and after that, we would love to see something more sustainable, like an affordable housing trust fund."

Barnts said the legal community in Springfield does not have the lawyers to take on these cases now, but that would change once funding is secured.

"Legal Services (of Southwest Missouri) believes that they would be able to hire them on no problem," she said. "But as of right now, there is not attorneys that I know of outside of legal services, who only serves people at 200% or below the federal poverty line." Barnts added, "there's no financial incentive for lawyers to represent tenants."

KSMU reached out for comment from Springfield Councilmember Callie Carroll, who chairs the Community Involvement Committee, and the Springfield Apartment and Housing Association which has opposed the ordinance in the past. At the time of our broadcast, we had not yet received a response from either party.