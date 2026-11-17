Springfield City Council has voted to allow marijuana dispensaries to keep their drive-through windows open until 1:30 a.m. instead of 10 p.m.

A dispensary that wishes to do so would be required to apply for a conditional use permit.

Before the vote, Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson tried to convince council members to oppose it, citing increased crime related to alcohol and marijuana use.

"I can tell you by almost 30 years of experience as a prosecutor, that there is definitively a correlation between substance use and crime," he said. He asked them to look at a study from the Journal of the American Medical Association about how Baltimore reduced violent crime in neighborhoods by limiting alcohol sales in those neighborhoods to 10 p.m."

Former Greene County Prosecutor Darrell Moore also spoke against the measure. He said he ran for prosecutor because he wanted to help keep the community safe.

"This is my home. I see the correlation between public health and public safety," he said. "And it makes no sense to me, ladies and gentlemen, to extend the hours."

He added that "if you're out looking for pot between 10 p.m. and 1:30, I'm guessing you're not making the best decisions already." He said substance use "leads to poor decision-making, which leads to crime."

A few speakers told council they supported allowing dispensary drive-throughs to stay open later.

Kaylee Belcher said she worried about a different kind of crime that could hurt consumers.

"People who want to buy after 10, they don't stop looking," she said. "I want to keep crime off the streets and stop lining the pocketbooks of illegal sellers. I'd rather those sales happen somewhere legal and safe. I just think that would be safer and better for all of the consumers in Springfield, Missouri."

Terry Brents said he uses marijuana for pain relief, and he doesn't see any problems with allowing dispensary drive-throughs to stay open longer.

"If people are going to use any kind of drug, they're going to get it one way or another," he said. He pointed out that longer hours would mean more revenue for the city. And he said longer hours would allow people who do shift work in area factories to purchase marijuana when they get off work.

Councilman Brandon Jenson thanked those who spoke and said he was sympathetic to the public safety concerns that were voiced. But he said, "it's clear that if folks are interested in making these purchases, they're going to make the purchases one way or another, and I think it is much higher of a public safety risk for those transactions to occur on an illegal black market than it is for them to occur in a highly regulated environment."

Councilman Craig Hosmer said he shared the concerns expressed by Patterson and Moore about an increase in crime if the measure passed. He reminded council that public safety is a top priority of the group. He pointed out that Moore and Patterson both said "that this is going to make crime in the City of Springfield worse than it is now. There is no question, there is no question that the more marijuana you have out in the streets, the bigger problems that we're going to have."

Hosmer and two other council members, Monica Horton and Derek Lee, voted against the measure.