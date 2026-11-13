Groundbreaking held for affordable housing development in north Springfield

An affordable housing development in north Springfield will include eight units for youth aging out of foster care. And a groundbreaking for the project was held Thursday.

Millstone Flats will contain 48 units, including 36 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. It’s being built by Cherryvale Development, LLC, a local developer that has built other affordable housing in Springfield. The project is located at 3299 N. Vernon.

Michele Skalicky A sign at the groundbreaking for Millstone Flats in Springfield, Mo. that shows an artist rendering. (Photo taken November 12, 2026)

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch partnered with the developer to set aside eight units for youth aging out of foster care. The nonprofit will help connect residents with resources and support to help them be successful. Casey Wray, president and CEO of Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, said statistics aren’t good for young people leaving foster care. Many experience homelessness or legal problems.

"So much of that is because they reach this crisis moment either in housing or, or affordability or bills or whatever it be learning how to adult. And unlike the rest of us or many of us, they don't have that safety net to fall back on," he said. "So, if we can set them up as they leave with some stability, that increases the likelihood of success to surround them with people that are caring about them, rooting for them, encouraging them."

Those young people will pay rent – but the money will be set aside in a nest egg for them to have once they age out of the system. And Wray said they’ll continue to provide support for two years past that time.

Michele Skalicky Debra Shantz Hart, principle of Cherryvale Development, LLC, speaks at the groundbreaking for Millstone Flats in Springfield, Mo. on November 12, 2026.

Debra Shantz Hart, principal of Cherryvale Development, has been developing affordable housing since 2008.

"I didn't intend to be an affordable housing developer. It just happened," she said. "And so sometimes God puts you in places where you're supposed to be. And that's what happened. I became passionate as I worked in affordable housing about working on projects for underserved populations. And the way I found that you can do that is if you find the right nonprofit partner.

She said rent for the special needs population will be $320. The market rate units will be rented for $500 to $700 per month.

Millstone Flats is made possible through a combination of public and private financing, including federal and state low-income housing tax credits issued by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

The Hatch Foundation has pledged grant support for the development, and the City of Springfield has provided support, including a commitment of HOME funding.

Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Matt Housing is a key piece of Springfield’s success in the future, according to Morrow.

"As we continue to grow the economy, create jobs, expand opportunity for everybody who lives here, see incomes go up, we need to have those gains not eaten up just by a rapidly rising cost of living," he said. "And the best way to do that is to invest heavily in housing supply. And when you can do it in a way that also hits a particular area of shortage and need in that missing middle, then you're getting a double win."

He hopes retail development will occur as housing is built, which will help boost the city’s sales tax revenue.

Millstone Flats is expected to be finished in the spring of 2028.