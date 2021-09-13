-
For this season's Making A Difference, we're switching gears: through a series of panel discussions that air on KSMU, we'll examine 11 topics of The Community Focus Report for Springfield & Greene County. Listen above to the first episode.
Matt Morrow is president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, which he said represents the voice of business. The organization, with between 1500…
The largest national pasture-raised egg supplier has built a new home in Springfield.Vital Farms, based in Austin, Texas, has finished building an 82,000…
The Missouri Department of Economic Development on Wednesday announced that Springfield manufacturer 3M will embark on a $40 million expansion. The…
United Airlines will offer new service from Springfield-Branson National Airport to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport beginning June 8.Tom…
In addition to actually hosting high school juniors and seniors on-site, area businesses can get involved in GO CAPS in various ways. One of them is to…
The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce GO CAPS program hosts area high school juniors and seniors on-site at various local businesses, including the…
This morning on KSMU's Sense of Community Series, KSMU's Michele Skalicky talked with educators and administrators with GO CAPS. In this segment, she…
As the spring semester winds into gear, the Greater Ozarks Centers for Advanced Professional Studies, also known as GO CAPS, is offering open houses for…
A Springfield company which manufactures advanced electronics security and monitoring products says it’s expanding, a move that will create 65 new…