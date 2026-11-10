Injunction denied in Springfield data center moratorium case

A preliminary injunction in a lawsuit over Springfield's data center moratorium has been denied.

Greene County Circuit Judge Nathan Taylor yesterday ruled the LLC NSI A1, which is plaintiff in the suit, failed to show that the city's moratorium has caused them irreparable harm.

NSI A1 is attached to developer Trent Overhue, and a data center project that had been planned at 2900 S. National in Springfield. The developer sued the City of Springfield; they sought a preliminary injunction as part of that suit to pause the moratorium while the case plays out.

Overhue and affiliated LLCs are involved in at least three other lawsuits in the region, including a suit in Benton County over their moratorium, where plaintiffs won a successful injunction against the county in October.

Springfield's moratorium is expected to be extended through February.