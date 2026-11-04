Lori Rook wins seat in State Senate District 20

Lori Rook will serve in Jefferson City as the Missouri Senator for District 20. The seat was previously held by Representative Curtis Trent who was defeated by Rook in the August 2026 Primary Election.

Trent co-sponsored legislation that put Amendment 5 on the ballot in August. The measure, which was overwhelmingly defeated, would have eliminated Missouri's income tax. Trent was elected to the Senate 20 seat in November 2022 after serving six years in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Rook garnered 67% of the vote in Tuesday's Midterm Election.

Rook is an attorney and managing partner of Ozarks Elder Law.

The Springfield, Missouri native received her law degree in 2006 from Oklahoma City University of Law. Her campaign website describes her as a wife, mom, business owner, senior advocate and conservative fighter.

Her platform includes defending the second amendment, eliminating personal property and income tax, stopping eminent domain, fighting for veterans and protecting Missouri land. She said she is 100% pro-life and she believes life “begins at conception, and should be protected at all costs.”

In an interview with the Informed Voter Coalition, which includes Ozarks Public Broadcasting, Rook said, “I am very, very unapologetically pro-life. I actually don't believe Amendment 3 goes far enough. I believe that all babies should be saved no matter how they were conceived. I don't believe God makes mistakes, and I think, I actually think we could have done better and gone further.”

She said she would work to protect agricultural land from data centers. “I am not a proponent of planning and zoning. I think we need legislation at the state level to deal with these when it comes to protecting our agriculture and our farmland,” she said in the IVC interview.

Rook promised to work to get cameras on the Senate floor. And she said she wants to listen to constituents and be “more present with them.”

Falconer describes himself on his campaign website as “a healthcare professional, educator, and mediator with more than a decade of experience working directly with patients, families, and frontline staff.” He said his faith shapes his sense of service and responsibility.

Falconer said on his website his top issues were affordability for Missouri families, government accountability, support for families and strengthening public schools and investing in rural Missouri. He said he would pursue a temporary statewide moratorium on new data-center construction and expansion and work to develop statewide standards for data centers for things like water use and electricity demand.

