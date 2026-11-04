House District 133 flips to the Democrats

House District 133 covers west Springfield. It's a seat that's been held by Representative Melanie Stinnett for the last eight years. And on Tuesday, Democrat Katelyn Zach won the election, based on unofficial results from the Greene County Clerk's Office.

Zach is a graduate of Drury University where she earned a degree in political science.

In a recent interview with the Informed Voter Coalition, which Ozarks Public Broadcasting is part of, Zach talked about what her priorities would be if she was elected. Number one, she said would be affordable housing.

"It's extremely hard to find a one-bedroom apartment for less than $725. That doesn't look like it's going to catch on fire as soon as you turn the oven on," she said. "So affordable housing is my biggest issue that I'm running on."

She also said she'd work for affordable healthcare and fully funding Missouri's public schools. And she'd advocate for workers' rights "making sure that we have safe environments for people to work in, that they have livable wages and don't have to work three jobs to make ends meet."

And she promised to push for reproductive rights, including abortion, but not limited to that.

"It's about STD testing. It's about cancer prevention and treatment. It's all of that," she said. "And when we cut funding from one, we cut funding from all."

She told the crowd gathered Tuesday night at the Greene County Democrats watch party that she "is so excited that we are finally going to have some representation in District 133."

KSMU's Jorja Lageschulte contributed to this story.

