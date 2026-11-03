Eric Burlison keeps his 7th U.S. Congressional District seat

Republican Eric Burlison has won re-election to the U.S. 7th Congressional District.

Burlison had received endorsements from President Donald Trump and the Missouri Right to Life PAC. He ran on a platform of lowering taxes, affordable healthcare, securing the border and defending “the constitutional rights of every law-abiding American” and holding Washington accountable.

After the results were in, Burlison said in an interview with KSMU that one of his main priorities in his next term will be lowering health insurance costs for Americans. He wants to do that through health savings accounts.

"You can put aside money tax free so you don't pay taxes on the money when you put it in, then it grows tax free and you can spend it tax free," he said. "And if you're if you have an employer that wants to put the money in, then that's even better. And it operates basically like a, like, you know, Trump accounts were created for children. This will be like a, like kind of the same way. But for everyone to have a health care account. And if somebody, if like, if somebody wants to donate or charity wants to donate to your HSA, they can do that as well."

He also said he'll work across the aisle toward privacy for citizens because "people don't like being spied on. They don't like these data brokers selling your data."

Hesketh, a teacher and former mayor of Forsythe, had said her priorities would be affordability for all, protecting children's future, making healthcare work, supporting farmers and natural resources and bringing accountability back to government.

Burlison was first elected in 2022. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, chair of the House Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs and a part of the Subcommittee on Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as well as several transportation and infrastructure subcommittees. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, the Pro-Life Caucus and the UAP Caucus among others.

He has touted on his work alongside Senator Eric Schmitt addressing local concerns about the Army Corps of engineers and their influence on Table Rock Lake.

His campaign largely opted against publicized campaign events and ad campaigns. He spent the month leading up to the midterm advocating for Republican positions on the proposal and amendments before Missouri voters.

As of October 14, Burlison's Campaign had taken in $1,697,441.77 (including total individual contributions of $1,343,794.40). His campaign spent $1,336,464.86. His campaign's ending cash on hand was $962,364.48.