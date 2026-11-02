Voter turnout of 58-59% is expected for Tuesday's Midterm Election

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is expecting a 58-59% voter turnout for the November General Election. The midterm elections on November 8, 2022, had a turnout of 49.93% in the county.

As of Monday morning, 19,478 people had cast no-excuse, absentee ballots in Greene County, including 2,280 on Saturday.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 5 polling sites in Springfield where anyone in Greene County may cast a ballot if they prefer not to go to their own polling location. They are the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville; Mercy Springfield, 1235 E. Cherokee; the Missouri State University Davis-Harrington Welcome Center; Cox South, 3801 S. National; and the CU Transit Center, 211 N. Main.

You may also cast an in-person, absentee ballot Monday until 5 p.m. at the Greene County Elections Center and until 4 p.m. at the Library Center.

Missouri voters are deciding five statewide ballot measures as well as local questions. Seats for Missouri House and Senate and U.S. Congress are also on the ballot along with local races.

In Springfield, there are four proposed charter amendments to decide. Webster County voters are being asked if a 1/2 of 1% sales tax for roads and bridges should be renewed for another 10 years. In Polk County, voters are deciding a 1/2 of 1% countywide sales tax for law enforcement. A $3.7 million bond issue on the ballot for Exeter would be used to improve the combined waterworks and sewerage system in the city. Washburn voters are considering a 1% increase in the general sales tax, bringing the city's sales tax to 2%. There's a tax levy question for the Sarcoxie Rural Fire Protection District. The Village of Indian Point in Stone County is asking voters to decide a city sales tax for public safety and public improvements. Stone County voters are deciding whether to dissolve their public water district. And Taneyville voters are deciding a property tax levy for transportation.

Schoeller recommends you study your ballot before you head to the polls. Check with your local county clerk for a sample ballot.