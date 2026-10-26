Q&A: Drury women's basketball coach talks about the upcoming season

KSMU's Tabitha Easterwood talks with Drury University head coach Kaci Bailey about the upcoming season.

Easterwood: What are your biggest goals for this season?

Bailey: Biggest goals, obviously, ultimately, we always want to win a championship. That's definitely something that we talk about. But you know, first and foremost, biggest goal is for everybody to learn and grow on and off the court. Biggest things first is we're being good humans and we're growing on and off the court and having fun.

Easterwood: What are you most excited about as the season is fast approaching?

Bailey: Just to see this group and all the work that they've done during the preseason, you know, from summer to preseason to see it translate against other teams. We have a lot of returners, a very veteran group, a good group of freshmen that kind of has really intermixed themselves with the upperclassmen. And so, just kind of seeing their hard work and how it translates on the court, have fun and how it translates to other teams. So, I think it's going to be a fun, fun group to watch, a veteran group, and it should be an exciting year.

Easterwood: Are there any players that we should keep an eye out for?

Bailey: Yeah, we have several. We have a lot of returners. We have a lot of all conference returners. Sara Mendel was probably second up for player of the year. She was first team all-conference. She's come back for her senior year. Rhi Gibbons has come back for her fifth year, so, she's a super senior. She was first team all-conference, was on her way to break the double-digit scoring record. Kaylee King was a third team all-conference. She's coming back. And then Jasmine (Jazz) Gray. So, we have four of our five starters from last year returning. So, I definitely think those all are four to keep an eye on. And then we got a good group of freshmen, and I think in particular, Sam Becker, from Iowa is a freshman to keep an eye on.

Easterwood: Okay. And then you're going into your fourth year of coaching. What are some takeaways from previous seasons that you will bring along with you this upcoming season?

Bailey: Yeah, just to enjoy the process. Like, sometimes it flies by, and we're so focused on like, what's next, what's next that we kind of forget to enjoy like the present and like where we're at right now. So, just really soaking it up and enjoy every moment and not try to wish it fast forward so much. But, you know, on the court just how can we be the most consistent we can be from a coaching staff to a team and I think that will translate to ultimately get the job done this year.

Easterwood: And then what are some things that you have done to prepare for this upcoming season?

Bailey: Yeah. Training. We just took a and obviously we have our players here in the summer and trained for four weeks in the summer. And then we come back, we have preseason. And then we actually just got back from like, a preseason training trip to Puerto Rico. So, we haven't been able to take a trip in a long time as a program. And so, we took the team to Puerto Rico from Wednesday to Sunday of last week during our fall break, and we were able to play two games against two Puerto Rican teams, and that was really, really good for us, A. to play against someone else this early. We only had four practices going into those two games, so it was really good to play someone so early, but probably the most important thing that we got out of it was just the team bonding. You know, we have a close-knit group, but hearing them talk Monday and practice, they just talked about how they're really close, but they feel like they just got closer. So, not only do we get to play some games, but we also got some really, really good team bonding. I think that will go a long way. I mean, I think chemistry off the court carries over to on the court. And I definitely think the Puerto Rico trip will definitely show up and help us come February and March.

Easterwood: And then my last question to you is, is there anything else that you would like to add?

Bailey: No, just very excited for the year. You know, like you said, I'm in my fourth year here. I love the Springfield community, you know, a ton of support, very appreciative to all of our fans and donors that, you know, give Drury women's basketball the experience and the love and support that we get. You know, not a lot of programs are able to take a trip like we were just able to, and not a lot of programs get to play in front of, you know, 1,200 people every night. So just very thankful to, to the community that makes all of that, you know, possible. I think it's going to be a fun year. Like I said, we got a veteran group, a lot of returners. We have high expectations for this season. So just excited to see everybody back in the O this year to get season started.

Easterwood: All right. Thank you so very much.

Bailey: Yep. Thank you so much.