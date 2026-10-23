Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 6 in November

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce has come out against Amendment 6 on the November 3 ballot. Amendment 6 would:



Expand the initiative and referendum petition process by making it a fundamental right;

Allow courts to revise ballot summaries through lawsuits;

Prohibit the legislature from weakening initiative or referendum powers;

Prohibit the legislature from changing or repealing laws enacted through the initiative process, or passing laws similar to those rejected by referendum, without approval from at least 80% of both chambers; and

Preserve existing majority vote and signature requirements for initiative and referendum petitions?

The chamber said in a statement Thursday that it’s concerned the proposal would “create uncertainty for employers, limit the ability to address unintended consequences of voter-approved laws and undermine longstanding efforts to reform the state’s initiative petition process.”

Chamber President and CEO Matt Morrow said in the statement that a stable and predictable business environment is needed for Missouri to be able to attract investment, support employers and remain economically competitive.

The group, Respect MO Voters, supports Amendment 6. It believes the ballot measure protects citizens’ votes from being overturned, guarantees clear ballot language and protects the right to use the initiative petition process.