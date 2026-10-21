A team working to shape the future of an historic stretch of College St. wants your input

A team working on the College Street Revitalization Plan in Springfield is seeking input from the public.

The City of Springfield has hired Eocene Environmental Group to develop a strategy for reinvigorating College St. from Grant Avenue to Kansas Expressway. That strategy will include targeted redevelopment, environmental assessment and community-driven planning.

A survey is available that allows the public to identify their top priorities regarding what they hope to see College Street look like in the future. There’s also an interactive Social Point map where anyone can drop markers within the project area to identify locations where they’d like to see new businesses and restaurants. They can also identify areas where they’ve noticed environmental or public safety concerns.

So far, the project team has completed a brownfield inventory assessment in the targeted area, which looked at potential environmental concerns, visible signs of distress, redevelopment opportunities and overall redevelopment readiness, according to the City of Springfield. Eocene completed a market analysis in September that examined demographics, economic conditions, consumer spending patterns and business supply within walking distance of the corridor.

A team from Loggia Preservation conducted an historical survey of the area in June.

The City of Springfield is leveraging $99,000 in EPA brownfields assessment grant resources to develop the plan for revitalizing the College St. corridor.

The survey and map available through the end of November.