Contentions over data center development prompt suits across the Ozarks

Developer Trent Overhue is named as a plaintiff in two suits alleging defamation in Webster and Wright Counties. The LLC, NSI, A.1 is also a plaintiff in those suits. Both suits accuse their defendants of defamation stemming from online comments regarding a data center project developed by Overhue near Rifle Range Road in Webster County. Both suits ask for compensation for damages and request a jury trial.

NSI, A.1 is the sole plaintiff in a suit in Greene County. That suite disputes the City of Springfield’s right to issue and maintain its data center moratorium and asks the courts to invalidate the ordinance.

Overhue has made headlines for his attempt to develop a potential data center at 2900 S. National in Springfield, and for publicly disputing the city’s definition of a data center.

The City of Springfield is currently expected to pursue defining different classes of data centers in their city code. The city is also expected to extend its moratorium through February.

Another LLC associated with Overhue, NSI 6, is plaintiff in a suit with Benton County over their data center moratorium. NSI 6 won a preliminary injunction in that case earlier this week, preventing the county from enforcing the moratorium while the case plays out in court.

The suits were first reported by the Springfield Daily Citizen.