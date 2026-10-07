Today is the last day to register to vote for our November 3 midterm election.

In Greene County, register to vote and find sample ballots at the county clerk’s office, any DMV office and any branch of the Springfield Greene County Library. You can also register online at the Secretary of State’s website sos.mo.gov.

Outside of Greene County, contact your local county clerk’s office.

Excused absentee voting is currently underway. No excuse in-person absentee voting will begin two weeks prior to the election, October 20. In-person absentee voting ends the Monday prior to the Election at 5:00pm.

In November Missouri we’ll decide city and county offices, state house and senate seats, one statewide race for State Auditor, congressional races across the state and four state constitutional amendments and one proposition. In Springfield, voters will decide four questions related to the City Charter.