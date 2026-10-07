Drury University to host the cross country GLVC meet in November

The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) meet will take place on November 7 at Allison Sports Town, 209 N. Airport Blvd.

“The GLVC Cross Country Championships are the first of 25 events the league will host during the 2026-27 season," said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumoviach in a press release,

"and we’re pleased to be working with Drury University and Allison Sports Town to run both races at a new venue this fall.”

The first race will be the men’s 8,000-meter race at 9:30 a.m., with the women’s 6,000-meter at 10:30 a.m.

The top-placing men's and women's teams will be named the 2026 GLVC Champion, respectively, according to GLVC. The top 20 individual finishers for each gender will be named All-GLVC, and the winner of each race will be named the GLVC Runners of the Year. The top-finishing freshman on both sides will receive GLVC Freshman of the Year honors.

Earlier this season, the Panthers competed on the same course at the Queen City After Dark meet. The men took second place against 13 teams in the 6,000-meter, and the women took third place for the 5,000-meter.

Overall, Drury has produced three past individual GLVC champions for both men and women.

