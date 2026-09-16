Watershed will no longer operate the marina and store at Fellows Lake

Watershed will not renew its lease agreement to operate the Fellows Lake Marina and Miller Park. The agreement with City Utilities goes through the end of the year.

The decision was made, in part, because Watershed has continued to operate at a financial loss despite efforts by both organizations to improve sustainability, according to CU.

Watershed will continue operating the Fellows Lake marina and store through October 31. Trails at Fellows Lake will remain open and maintained by Ozark Greenways.

CU said it’s currently evaluating next steps for operations of the marina and store beginning in the 2027 season.

The two organizations said in a press release that they will continue to work together to advance Watershed’s Mission, “to sustain and improve the water resources of Springfield and Greene County through education and effective management of the region’s watersheds.”

“Watershed took a bold step in demonstrating that operating a recreation business at Fellows Lake can go hand‑in‑hand with protecting our community’s drinking water,” said Dwayne Fulk, City Utilities’ President‑CEO in the press release. “Their vision to connect lake stewardship with outdoor experiences has left a meaningful legacy. As this chapter closes, we’re grateful for their commitment and look forward to continued partnership in safeguarding our water resources and serving our community with excellence.”