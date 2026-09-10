“The Rising Revisited” concert commemorates 9/11

“The Rising Revisited” will commemorate 9/11 on Sept. 11 at the Gillioz Theatre. Local musicians and the Central Springfield Community Choir will perform Bruce Springsteen’s 2002 album, “The Rising.”

Local photographer Jym Wilson conceptualized the concert. Wilson worked in Washington, D.C. at USA Today during 9/11 and photographed the Pentagon after it was hit.

“The story goes that he Bruce Springsteen was viewing the still-smoking remains of the buildings from the Jersey side, and somebody drove by and just yelled at him, ‘Bruce, we need you. We need you now,’” Wilson said.

Musician Brandon Moore noted how the album encouraged community and healing after the terrorist attacks. Moore will be on stage alongside other local artists, including The Mixtapes and many more.

“There are also individual instrumentalists who will sort of weave in and out throughout the show,” Moore said. “I’m excited about a young man named Jude Lewellen, who’s a Central High School senior and just a tremendous guitar player. And I’m also excited to hear the unofficial mayor of Springfield, Steven Spencer, on harp.”

The Central Springfield Community Choir will bring 50 singers to the stage.

“We will be to the back of the stage, bringing those harmony parts, and that will just help support the lead singers who are going to lead the way,” choir conductor Dr. Andrew Campbell said.

More information can be found at gillioztheatre.com.

