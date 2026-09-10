© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

“The Rising Revisited” concert commemorates 9/11

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja Lageschulte
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:29 AM CDT
Event flyer
The Gillioz
Event flyer

The 25th anniversary of 9/11 will be remembered through an acclaimed album by Bruce Springsteen.

“The Rising Revisited” will commemorate 9/11 on Sept. 11 at the Gillioz Theatre. Local musicians and the Central Springfield Community Choir will perform Bruce Springsteen’s 2002 album, “The Rising.”

Local photographer Jym Wilson conceptualized the concert. Wilson worked in Washington, D.C. at USA Today during 9/11 and photographed the Pentagon after it was hit.

“The story goes that he Bruce Springsteen was viewing the still-smoking remains of the buildings from the Jersey side, and somebody drove by and just yelled at him, ‘Bruce, we need you. We need you now,’” Wilson said.

Musician Brandon Moore noted how the album encouraged community and healing after the terrorist attacks. Moore will be on stage alongside other local artists, including The Mixtapes and many more.

“There are also individual instrumentalists who will sort of weave in and out throughout the show,” Moore said. “I’m excited about a young man named Jude Lewellen, who’s a Central High School senior and just a tremendous guitar player. And I’m also excited to hear the unofficial mayor of Springfield, Steven Spencer, on harp.”

The Central Springfield Community Choir will bring 50 singers to the stage.

“We will be to the back of the stage, bringing those harmony parts, and that will just help support the lead singers who are going to lead the way,” choir conductor Dr. Andrew Campbell said.

More information can be found at gillioztheatre.com.
Tags
News musicGillioz Theatre
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte