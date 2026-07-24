2026 Missouri State men's soccer schedule is released

Nineteen games have been scheduled for the 2026 Missouri State men’s soccer schedule as the team prepares for its second season in the American Conference.

The Bears will play three exhibition games before officially kicking off their season. They will face Northwest Arkansas, Creighton (a long-term rival) and Lindenwood.

Quinnipiac, Penn State and Chicago State will close out August. The team will then head on the road to face UC Irvine.

A five-game home stretch follows where they will face FIU, Kansas City, Temple, South Florida and Central Arkansas.

The Bears will be at home four out of the six games in October, facing Oral Roberts and Tulsa at home. They'll then head to to Memphis and FAU before finishing up the month with Bradley and UAB in Springfield.

The season will conclude against Charlotte on the road before the conference tournament is held on Nov. 6, 11 and 14.