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2026 Missouri State men's soccer schedule is released

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:14 PM CDT
Men's Soccer huddles up during match against the Kansas City Roos last season, 2025
Missouri State Athletics
Men's Soccer huddles up during match against the Kansas City Roos last season, 2025

The schedule includes 12 home events for Head Coach Michael Seabolt and his team.

Nineteen games have been scheduled for the 2026 Missouri State men’s soccer schedule as the team prepares for its second season in the American Conference. 

The Bears will play three exhibition games before officially kicking off their season. They will face Northwest Arkansas, Creighton (a long-term rival) and Lindenwood. 

Quinnipiac, Penn State and Chicago State will close out August. The team will then head on the road to face UC Irvine. 

A five-game home stretch follows where they will face FIU, Kansas City, Temple, South Florida and Central Arkansas. 

The Bears will be at home four out of the six games in October, facing Oral Roberts and Tulsa at home. They'll then head to to Memphis and FAU before finishing up the month with Bradley and UAB in Springfield. 

The season will conclude against Charlotte on the road before the conference tournament is held on Nov. 6, 11 and 14.
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News sportscollege sportsMissouri Statesoccer
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert